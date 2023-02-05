Teen on stolen dirt bike facing felony attempted murder charge after shooting driver

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot a man in a case of road rage.

It happened back on Dec. 4, starting along the 1900 block of north State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Derrick Farlow was riding a stolen dirt bike and nearly had a collision with a truck driver, causing him to fall from the dirt bike.

There was an argument between the victim on Farlow, and the teen brandished a gun while making threats, police said.

The victim then began driving north on N State Road 7, and police said Farlow followed the victim while continuing to threaten him and demand money for damages to the dirt bike.

When they reached the 2600 block of N State Road 7, police said Farlow reached for his gun, and the victim, fearing he would be shot, intentionally struck the dirt bike, causing Farlow to fall off.

The victim’s vehicle also struck the center median before sideswiping a car going south on N State Road 7, and then continued going south on N State Road 7 before colliding head-on with a car going north.

After the crash, police said Farlow took out his gun and began shooting multiple rounds at the victim, striking him once in the buttocks. Farlow then limped away and got into a Lexus SUV that was at the scene and asked the occupants to drive him to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived soon after and took Farlow into custody once he was identified by the victim.

Deputies located the gun used by Farlow under the driver’s seat of the Lexus SUV, police said.

Farlow was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder.

During a court appearance on Friday, Farlow’s mother and attorney spoke on his behalf, telling the judge that he was the victim in the incident, claiming he was run over and saying that he is just a child.

The judge did not agree and ordered Farlow to be held in jail without bond.