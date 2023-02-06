1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

One person was killed overnight in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another person was detained following a shooting overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area Monday morning as police had the scene blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police confirmed that they arrived to find the victim already dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

It’s also unclear at this time whether the person who has been detained is the suspected shooter or someone who witnessed the shooting.

