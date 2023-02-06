Police in Miami Gardens investigate shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High

Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting near a school.

A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon.

Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News the situation began as an argument, after which one person walked away and was shot by another person.

The victim fell onto the sidewalk of school property, prompting the massive police response.

Officers could be seen on school property with guns drawn as a precaution as authorities worked to make sure there was no shooter inside the school or on the property.

Worried parents told Local 10 News their children, students inside the school, told them the building was placed under a Code Red, also as a precaution.

Authorities have yet to say if anyone was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Schools Police is the lead agency investigating the shooting, with Miami Gardens police assisting in a secondary capacity.