Famed Hampton House in Brownsville gets historic designation

MIAMI – A South Florida landmark has been honored with a very important designation.

The Hampton House Motel was notified last week by the State of Florida and Federal Government that it had been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Hampton House, which was originally known as the Booker Terrace Motel, was built in 1954.

Segregation in the 1960′s made the Hampton House a popular designation for traveling celebrities, athletes and black leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Althea Gibson and Jackie Robinson.

The motel’s nightclub hosted big-name entertainers such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Ella Fitzgerald.

Dr. King had a suite on the ground floor, and is said to have delivered the first version of his famous “I have a dream” speech at an event at the Hampton House.

“I am pleased to announce that the Hampton House Motel has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “From the 1950s to the 1970s, the Hampton House Motel hosted meetings of prominent Black civil rights leaders, athletes, and entertainers. Today, through the efforts of dedicated local preservationists, it remains an integral part of Miami’s heritage.”

Administrators at the Hampton House told Local 10 News there will be an event in April to celebrate the designation.