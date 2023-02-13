FHP: Trooper hits, kills pedestrian in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Florida state trooper struck and killed a pedestrian in Key Largo early Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, near mile marker 98.

Camacho said the trooper, driving a marked cruiser, hit a woman trying to cross the highway.

Officials haven’t identified the woman who was killed or the trooper behind the wheel.

Camacho said remained under investigation and didn’t indicate who investigators believe was at fault in the crash.

Authorities closed the southbound lanes of the highway while they investigated.

