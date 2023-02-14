65º

Costumed robbers break into Macy’s, steal almost $500,000 worth of merchandise

Security cameras capture good look at brazen crooks, store offering $10,000 reward

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

HIALEAH, Fla. – Dressed up like they were ready for Halloween, brazen robbers broke into Macy’s in the Westland Mall.

Hialeah police believe that the crooks went into the store early Saturday morning. They cut the alarm and thought they destroyed the surveillance cameras.

But police managed to get video and clear pictures of the bandits.

“Four individuals spent hours breaking all the glass cases and stealing close to half a million dollars worth of jewelry, perfumes, colognes,” says Sergeant Jose Torres. “There’s no reason why you should have so many amounts of perfume, colognes and jewelry for one specific person. We’re assuming this is going to be out for sale for (Valentine’s Day).”

Torres promises this: “Hialeah police are here and we’re going to find them and take them into custody.”

Macy’s is offering a $10,000 cash reward hoping that someone will recognize the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

