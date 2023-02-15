‘Safety is paramount,’ says Broward’s new interim superintendent after official hiring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members have wrapped up negotiations and officially named Earlean Smiley the district’s interim superintendent Wednesday, replacing Vickie Cartwright.

As Local 10 News reported on Monday, contract negotiations with Smiley began days after the school board approved a separation agreement, with immediate effect, with Cartwright.

Smiley, a former deputy superintendent with the district, is set to make a $300,000 annual salary in the role, which will be prorated based on the amount of time she serves.

Smiley highlighted her priorities as she temporarily took charge of the district Wednesday.

“Safety is paramount. I want to make sure that the behavior threat assessment systems are working properly and that schools are really secure,” she said. “I want to make sure that teachers have what they need in terms of resources to get the jobs done. And I want to make sure our students understand that we love them and their voices count.”

Smiley is expected to remain in the role until July 1, by when board members hope to have hired a new, permanent superintendent.

She told local reporters that she had no interest in holding the position permanently as of now.