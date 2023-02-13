65º

Negotiations underway with interim Broward superintendent

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Negotiations were underway Monday between Broward County Public Schools and a longtime educator who will be its interim superintendent.

Contract negotiations with Earlean Smiley began days after the school board approved a separation agreement, with immediate effect, with now-former superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

Negotiations began around 10 a.m. at district headquarters.

Smiley, a former deputy superintendent with the district, is set to make a $300,000 annual salary in the role, which will be prorated based on the amount of time she serves.

“She has a no-nonsense personality and I believe that is what Broward County Public Schools needs right now,” Broward County School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff said.

Smiley is expected to remain in the role until July 1, by when board members hope to have hired a new, permanent superintendent.

