MIRAMAR, Fla. – A high school in Miramar was evacuated Thursday morning after the school received a bomb threat, authorities confirmed.

According to Miramar police, the threat was received at Everglades High School, located at 17100 SW 48th Court.

Police said the school was evacuated as a precaution as Miramar police and bomb detection K9s are on campus.

No other details were immediately released.