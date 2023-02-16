North Bay Village commissioners approve intentional balloon release ban

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A big win for the environment happened Wednesday night in North Bay Village.

Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that would ban the intentional release of balloons anywhere in the city.

Releasing balloons into the air is disastrous for the environment, causing mass pollution and killing thousands of birds, animals, and fish that mistakenly eat balloon debris that falls back down to the ground.

North Bay Village now joins Sunny Isles Beach, the City of Hollywood and the City of Lauderhill in making balloon releases illegal.

Violators will face a fine of up to $250 for a first offense.

A similar bill is being proposed at the state level in Tallahassee.