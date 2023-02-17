Weekend traffic alert: Miami hosts boat show, festival, art fair

Traffic will be slow in Miami this President’s Day weekend, as the city hosts more visitors than usual with an international boat show, a street festival, and an art fair.

MIAMI – Traffic will be slow in Miami this President’s Day weekend, as the city hosts more visitors than usual with an international boat show, a street festival, and an art fair.

In downtown, Art Wynwood, a contemporary and modern art fair, opened Friday just east of the intersection of Northeast 14 Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Julian Navarro, the director of the fair, expects about 29,000 visitors to walk through their more than 50 galleries.

Nearby, The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which attracts over 100,000 visitors, opened some of the in-water exhibits at the Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, and the Museum Park Marina. There is another on Watson Island and rows of inland exhibits at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park in South Beach.

The Coconut Grove Art Festival attracts more than 120,000 visitors to South Bayshore Drive, Regatta Park, Peacock Park, and its surrounding areas.

For more information about traffic reports, visit the Local 10 map and get the latest updates.