74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

MDPD: Woman in critical condition after son brutally beats her with ‘blunt object’

Sources told Local 10 News that the mother was identified as Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of Knaus Berry Farm

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Homestead, Crime

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after being brutally attacked by her son with a blunt object, according to Miami-Dade police.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Friday at the family’s home near the 15700 block of Southwest 248th Street in the Redlands.

Thomas said upon arrival, officers found an injured husband and wife who reported being attacked with a blunt object at the residence by their son.

Sources told Local 10 News that the son was identified as 40-year-old Travis Ray Grafe.

According to Thomas, the son fled the scene but was taken into custody nearby the residence shortly after police arrived.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the couple to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said the mother was airlifted and listed in critical condition.

According to his arrest records, Grafe was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

He is facing one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted strongarm robbery.

Sources told Local 10 News that Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of the world-famous Knaus Berry Farm, was the woman involved in the attack.

Knaus Berry Farm posted on Instagram that they were closed for business “due to a family emergency.”

According to his arrest records, Travis Grafe was previously arrested in 2013 for arson in Miami-Dade County.

This is a developing story. Viewers are asked to hit the refresh button for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email