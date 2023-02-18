MDPD: Woman in critical condition after son brutally beats her with ‘blunt object’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after being brutally attacked by her son with a blunt object, according to Miami-Dade police.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Friday at the family’s home near the 15700 block of Southwest 248th Street in the Redlands.

Thomas said upon arrival, officers found an injured husband and wife who reported being attacked with a blunt object at the residence by their son.

Sources told Local 10 News that the son was identified as 40-year-old Travis Ray Grafe.

According to Thomas, the son fled the scene but was taken into custody nearby the residence shortly after police arrived.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the couple to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said the mother was airlifted and listed in critical condition.

According to his arrest records, Grafe was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

He is facing one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted strongarm robbery.

Sources told Local 10 News that Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of the world-famous Knaus Berry Farm, was the woman involved in the attack.

Knaus Berry Farm posted on Instagram that they were closed for business “due to a family emergency.”

According to his arrest records, Travis Grafe was previously arrested in 2013 for arson in Miami-Dade County.

This is a developing story. Viewers are asked to hit the refresh button for the latest updates.