Detectives search for suspects in Broward murder

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the suspects of a murder Sunday night in Broward County.

A man died in front of an elevator on the first floor of a building at about 10:15 p.m., at 1761 NW 46 Ave., in Lauderhill, according to police.

Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead and witnesses told police officers that they saw two males who were wearing dark clothing fleeing after the shooting.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.