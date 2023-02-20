Shooting victim drives into Hollywood car dealer seeking help

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after a shooting victim drove into an auto dealer seeking help Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Washington Street and South Dixie Highway, police said.

Officers responded to that scene and did not find a victim.

However, they said they received a 911 call from the owner of Kosher Motors, located southwest of the scene at 2829 Pembroke Road, just east of Interstate 95.

Kosher Motors owner Alex Lafleur said the victim had driven into the dealer’s open garage, bleeding from the chest and asking for help.

“He stopped and started wanting to ask for help,” Lafleur said. “We came to the car, he’s bleeding, we call police, police came and pulled him out and (assisted).”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police haven’t identified the victim and there’s no word if they’ve detained anyone involved.