Crews respond to trash fire at waste facility near downtown Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A fire broke out at another Doral waste management facility Tuesday afternoon.
Unlike the ongoing fire at a nearby waste-to-energy plant, however, Tuesday’s fire did not affect any buildings, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Crews responded to the Miami-Dade Solid Waste work site at 8801 NW 58th St. just after 1:15 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch data.
A number of fire companies worked to extinguish the blaze, which billowed black smoke into the air, according to MDFR.
Officials said the trash fire was isolated from nearby structures and there were no reported injuries.
#MDFR is on scene of a #FirstAlarm rubbish fire at a Miami-Dade Solid Waste work site near NW 87 Avenue and NW 58 Street. Residents in the Doral area may be seeing smoke in the air as a result of the fire. Firefighters are working to knock the fire out. pic.twitter.com/LtOjNWncCi— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023