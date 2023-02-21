Crews respond to trash fire at waste facility near downtown Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A fire broke out at another Doral waste management facility Tuesday afternoon.

Unlike the ongoing fire at a nearby waste-to-energy plant, however, Tuesday’s fire did not affect any buildings, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the Miami-Dade Solid Waste work site at 8801 NW 58th St. just after 1:15 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch data.

A number of fire companies worked to extinguish the blaze, which billowed black smoke into the air, according to MDFR.

Officials said the trash fire was isolated from nearby structures and there were no reported injuries.