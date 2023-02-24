Police: Man’s Orlando area deadly shooting spree was ‘random’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were working Friday to figure out why a 19-year-old man decided to shoot at people he didn’t know — leaving three fatal crime scenes behind — in central Florida’s Orange County.

Keith Moses, was a known gang member, but the shootings that injured two and killed three on Wednesday in Pine Hills, northwest of Orlando, were not gang-related, according to Sheriff John Mina, who described the crime spree as “random.”

The first crime scene: Moses’s cousin called 911 and he said Moses “seemed down” before he shot and killed Nathacha Augustin, 38, without warning and fled on Hialeah Street, according to deputies.

The second crime scene: Moses fired his gun again at about 4:05 p.m., when he approached an unmarked Spectrum News 13 vehicle and killed Dylan Lyons, 24, a reporter, and injured Jesse Walden, 29, a photojournalist, according to deputies.

The third crime scene: Moses shot and killed 9-year-old T’yonna Major, a third-grade Pine Hills Elementary School student who loved gymnastics, and her mother at her home on Harrington Street, according to deputies.

The arrest: Police body-cam video shows deputies arresting Moses at gunpoint and seizing his Glock 40 semiautomatic pistol, according to deputies. Mina said the gun was “still hot to the touch” and empty.

Moses has been held without bond since Wednesday at the Orange County jail. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Mina said prosecutors are preparing to charge him for the other two murders and two attempted murders.

The families of T’yonna and Lyons set up GoFundMe pages to raise funds for their funerals.

There were vigils planned to honor the victims at the ICP Orlando Church and at the University of Central Florida’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Watch the police body-cam video of the man’s arrest (Warning: Expletives)

