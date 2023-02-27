Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Miami, police reviewing surveillance footage

Miami police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 37th Street just before 6:45 a.m. after receiving reports about a male down in the street.

Police said the man was unresponsive.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 shows a dark-colored pickup truck striking the victim and dragging him several feet before the driver flees the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not identified the victim other than that he was a 69-year-old Black Latin male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.