Man with AK-47 caught on camera making threats to MDPD officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly made threats on Instagram to harm officers with the agency, authorities said.
Detectives said while monitoring social media activity on Saturday, they observed a video from a “known account” that belonged to 22-year-old Vernon E. Kelson after a previous investigation.
Local 10 News obtained video from MDPD that showed a suspect, later identified by police as Kelson, holding an AK-47 in the air while passing a marked MDPD vehicle saying: “If they pull this b---h over, it’s going to go down,” while waving the rifle at the passenger window.
MDPD director Freddy Ramirez released the following statement in regard to the incident:
“Law enforcement officers put on the uniform and leave their homes not knowing if they will return. I will not tolerate anyone, in any way, to threaten my officers (and) anyone bearing the badge on their chest. I will make available all MDPD resources to bring those individuals to justice.”
Kelson is facing charges of making written threats to kill or commit bodily harm and displaying a firearm while committing a felony.
He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.
