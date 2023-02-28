73º

Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Pembroke Pines

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: Pembroke Pines, Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 27 in Pembroke Pines Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police said the plane’s pilot landed the aircraft in the highway’s southbound lanes, south of Pembroke Road, after it suffered engine trouble.

According to the Pembroke Pines Fire Department, the aircraft was on a training exercise at the time.

Officials said two people were on board; no one on the plane or the ground was hurt.

Flight tracking data showed the plane, a Piper Cherokee registered to Florida General Aviation, took off from North Perry Airport just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a rental. They said a piston rod “let loose,” ripping a hole in its engine.

Southbound traffic was being “temporarily delayed” until authorities can clear the roadway, police said.

Sky 10 over scene:

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

email

twitter

instagram