Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 27 in Pembroke Pines Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police said the plane’s pilot landed the aircraft in the highway’s southbound lanes, south of Pembroke Road, after it suffered engine trouble.

According to the Pembroke Pines Fire Department, the aircraft was on a training exercise at the time.

Officials said two people were on board; no one on the plane or the ground was hurt.

A pilot in a #singleengine #piper makes a safe landing on US 27 in Miramar following an engine problem. FAA: piston rod “let loose” ripping a hole in the engine. Two pilots were on board, no one was hurt. They add it is a rental out of North Perry Airport. https://t.co/tSF6RKg1iZ pic.twitter.com/vHSsRCxezv — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) February 28, 2023

Flight tracking data showed the plane, a Piper Cherokee registered to Florida General Aviation, took off from North Perry Airport just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a rental. They said a piston rod “let loose,” ripping a hole in its engine.

Southbound traffic was being “temporarily delayed” until authorities can clear the roadway, police said.

Sky 10 over scene:

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.