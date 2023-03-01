Despite skipping months of meetings, North Miami Beach commissioners show up to special events

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Those who were there called it a pleasure and empowering.

At least two North Miami Beach commissioners were at the city’s Ladies Who Lead breakfast. They are two of three commissioners who have been absent from commission meetings for months.

They have been sitting them out since October, bringing city business to a standstill.

Commissioner Daniela Jean is one of those three. She was the breakfast’s host, with her campaign swag on the tables.

The Women’s History Month opener that was promoted on the city website and was city sponsored was free and open to the public, but Local 10 News’ photographer Lani Carrier was ejected from covering the event, reportedly by the two commissioners who showed up for the breakfast but leave their seats on the dais empty and short of a quorum.

At the breakfast, Commissioner Jean had invited several women mayors to be panelists. Among those who accepted and then respectfully pulled out was Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham.

“I have served under some very trying times and have attended meetings that were difficult, the only way to facilitate change is to be present to make the change,” wrote Cunningham. “It would be disingenuous of me to attend a breakfast celebrating leadership when the actions I see being taken do not demonstrate it.”

The other two ladies who lead but were missing from the breakfast were two North Miami Beach commissioners who do show up for commission meetings.