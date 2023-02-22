North Miami Beach residents fed up as commissioners again fail to show up at city meeting

Drama continued to unfold at North Miami Beach City Hall on Tuesday.

Once again, several city commissioners refused to attend a council meeting.

Business in North Miami Beach has been stalled since last fall’s elections.

On Tuesday, the names of those commissioners, Michael Joseph, McKenzie Fleurimond and Daniela Jean, were removed from the dais, as there are now calls for the governor to intervene for a city in crisis.

Without a quorum of five, the commission cannot take up any city business.

One commissioner called it a political ploy to protect the city manager, Arthur Sorey III, and city attorney, Hans Ottinot, both of whom are about to be fired.

Those two also walked out of the meeting.

Public speakers unloaded on the missing commissioners for hours on Tuesday.

The North Miami Beach City Charter removes commissioners who miss meetings after 120 days.

Commissioner Michael Joseph met that threshold on Tuesday night.