No swim advisory issued after broken pipe spills wastewater into Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has issued a no swim advisory Wednesday after a 12-inch wastewater pipe broke, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater into Biscayne Bay.

According to WASD, the pipe at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail has since been repaired after the break caused 5,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into the bay.

Staff was able to recapture about 2,200 gallons of the wastewater, officials said.

“The no-swim advisory includes the waterways surrounding Joia Beach, Venetian Causeway Park, Watson Island Marina and Yacht Haven Grand Miami Marina,” a news release from the department stated. “The no-swim advisory also informs the public to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.”

The Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will collect samples from the water, and the advisory will be lifted once tests come up clear for two consecutive days.

