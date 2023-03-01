Freight train, vehicle collide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a freight train struck a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

The crash occurred in the area of Pembroke Road near Interstate 95.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a white and blue tarp covered what appeared to be a white SUV that was split in half. A lot of debris could be seen scattered near the vehicle.

An officer at the scene told Local 10 News that one person may have died in the crash.

Traffic in the area is currently being diverted. Tri-Rail confirmed that their trains are experiencing delays because of the crash.

Tri-Rail trains experiencing delays this Wednesday morning due to an incident involving a freight train on Pembroke Road. A bus bridge between Golden Glades and Hollywood stations will be in place until the track is cleared. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) March 1, 2023

No other details were immediately released.

