Freight train, vehicle collide in Hollywood

Officer says 1 may have died in crash

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a freight train struck a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

The crash occurred in the area of Pembroke Road near Interstate 95.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a white and blue tarp covered what appeared to be a white SUV that was split in half. A lot of debris could be seen scattered near the vehicle.

An officer at the scene told Local 10 News that one person may have died in the crash.

Traffic in the area is currently being diverted. Tri-Rail confirmed that their trains are experiencing delays because of the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

