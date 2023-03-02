Judge orders no-show North Miami Beach commissioners back to work

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Three North Miami Beach commissioners who have been holding up city business by not showing up at meetings have been ordered back to work.

A Florida Circuit Court judge said the no-show commissioners are “creating chaos” and she indicated their reasons for sitting out should have nothing to do with deciding city business.

From the start, it was clear Judge Valerie R. Manno Schurr wanted the three commissioners to show up to meetings.

The drama started at a meeting in December where one of the three shocked the room by walking out and breaking quorum to prevent a vote to terminate the city attorney who supports him.

The three commissioners, Daniela Jean, Michael Joseph and McKenzie Fleurimond, have since said city attorney Hans Ottinot advised just them not to show up to meetings because of an investigation into where the mayor lives.

That investigation was done unofficially, paid for by political operatives and then emailed to reporters.

Complicating matters are a subtext of race accusations.

“This is not about the Haitian community, this is about the City of North Miami Beach,” said Ben Kuehne, the mayor’s attorney. “We resent any comment to the contrary.”

The question of residency is going through a court process.

Residents meanwhile have vented their frustrations during city meetings.

On Thursday, the judge says it doesn’t matter, but serving North Miami Beach residents does.

She ruled the three commissioners must return to their next meeting, which is on March 21.

Fleurimond responded to Local 10 News’ request for comment and said he intends to respect the court’s decision.

“Although the Judge’s ruling contrasts her previous order; it is my intent to respect the courts decision and attend the next commission meeting. Most importantly; I look forward to the expedited hearings on Mr. Defillipo’s residency issue as it is the genesis of this entire matter.”

Local 10 News also reached out to Jean and Joseph for comment but they declined to offer any.