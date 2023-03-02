Lawsuit filed on behalf of residents left homeless after Miami Gardens condo fire

The cause of a fire at a Miami Gardens condo remains undetermined. Residents, now homeless and left with nothing, are part of a class-action lawsuit against those they say are responsible.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Annetta Henderson returned to the ruins of what she thought would be her forever home.

“My whole life savings . . . this is the first place that I owned when I came home from the Army,” she told Local 10 News.

Henderson is one of the dozens of residents allowed to return to their now condemned Miami Gardens condos for a few hours Thursday to collect whatever they could – they were recovering items like shoes, books or whatever they were able to salvage.

The New World Condominium Apartments were ravaged by fire in late January.

RELATED: Meeting gets heated after condo fire displaces Miami Gardens residents

Henderson, like so many others who lived here, is now homeless and has been staying at a shelter since the fire.

On Wednesday, attorneys representing residents announced a class-action lawsuit against the condo association, the board of directors and the property management company.

The lawsuit accuses them of negligence.

“I want people to know that we are people just like you. Imagine one day coming home from work and you don’t have anything,” said Anderson.

Local 10 News is working to obtain the incident report for the investigation. As of now, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.