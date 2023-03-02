WATCH LIVE: Trial resumes for 3 accused in XXXTentacion’s murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony resumes Thursday in the murder trial of three men who were charged following the robbery and shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case against the three others.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

On Tuesday, the state came close to resting its case and is expected to do so sometime Thursday.