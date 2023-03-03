WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of murder trial for Broward stepmother accused of killing 3-year-old boy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday marks day 2 of the murder trial of Analiz Osceola, who is accused of killing her 3-year-old stepson in 2015.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida Police Department, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the Hollywood Police Department began searching for Ahziya on March 20, 2015, and found him dead inside his home two days later.

Authorities confirmed there was already a documented history of abuse in the family.

Assistant State Attorney Neva Rainford-Smith told the jury Thursday that the evidence will show that Osceola covered up Ahziya’s murder.

Attorney William Cone, Jr., who is representing Osceola, told the jury during his opening statement that the only thing Ahziya’s stepmother was guilty of was of lying.

According to authorities, Osceola first told detectives that Ahziya, a wallet, and cash had vanished from their home on March 19, 2015, and the back door was open.

Ahziya’s body was bruised and battered when detectives found him dead in the home. Police officers reported his body was in a trash bag, and inside a toy box that was covered under laundry near a washer and dryer, according to police.

When detectives questioned her, they reported she said that Ahziya “had died during the night” and that she had decided to hide his little body in the laundry room because “she was scared and didn’t know what to do.”

Osceola faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, child neglect, and providing false information to law enforcement.

