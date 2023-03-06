1 week after City Hall break-in, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes’ city truck vandalized

Commissioner Manolo Reyes got a call Monday morning, informing him that his District 4 pickup truck, parked outside his Coral Way district office, was vandalized. His City Hall office had been vandalized the week prior.

MIAMI – “Here we go again.”

That’s what Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes said he was thinking when he got a call Monday morning, informing him that his District 4 pickup truck, parked outside his Coral Way district office, was vandalized.

Just the week prior, Reyes’ City Hall office was broken into and ransacked.

Miami police are investigating both incidents. It’s unclear if they’re related, Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said.

In Monday morning’s incident, police said a man was caught on surveillance video trying to jimmy open the city-owned truck, marked with Reyes’ name.

“(That’s) never happened,” Reyes said. “(I) have never had an incident at this office.”

The latest crime has Reyes asking questions.

“Is this related to the other one or not? Is it pure coincidence or not? And why? Why this is happening?” he said. “I don’t want to speculate. I just want the truth to come out.”

Delva said MPD’s forensic team lifted fingerprints from Monday morning’s incident and that surveillance video also shows the man peering into district office doors.

“Our detectives are going to continue to work around the clock to locate the suspect or suspects responsible and determine if these two cases are going to be related to each other,” she said. “It is still too soon to tell.”

Investigators look for fingerprints at Reyes' office. (WPLG)

As for City Hall, Reyes said it’s time to install cameras inside.

“I am placing a directive to the city manager to install cameras because City Hall is a public building,” Reyes said. “The people have the right to know who comes in and who comes out any of the elected officials’ offices or any of the other city offices in there.”

He added: “Let’s see who is against it.”

