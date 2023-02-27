Miami commissioner finds City Hall office vandalized, police investigating

MIAMI – Police are investigating a crime scene at Miami City Hall after someone allegedly broke into a city commissioner’s office and ransacked the place.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes told Local 10 News he feels violated, but he will not be intimidated, saying whoever ransacked his office committed a cowardly act.

The office, which normally looks neat and orderly, was found Monday morning by staff members ransacked, with papers scattered all over the Reyes’ desk with drawers left open and picture frames tossed around.

“If they were looking for something, the only thing they need to do is ask me because I have nothing to hide,” Reyes said.

City Hall was open over the weekend due to early voting. Voters were casting ballots to fill the District Two commission seat left vacated by former commissioner Ken Russell.

Reyes said no other offices were ransacked and there was no damage done to the City Hall building. He feels like he was targeted.

“Whoever did it was leaving a message, they wanted to make sure that we knew that somebody was in there,” Reyes said. “If it is because of some type of intimidation or whatever, they are losing their time too because I won’t be intimidated with somebody who makes such a cowardly act.”

Miami police said they are actively investigating around the clock to locate the person or people responsible.

“It’s unfortunate,” Reyes said. “This shouldn’t happen not only to me, to anybody because we’ve been violated.”

It’s unclear if this happened on Saturday or Sunday, or how many people were involved, but the Reyes said investigators are poring through surveillance video.