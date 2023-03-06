Developing: Miami-Dade police car crashes on Ives Dairy Road near I-95

A Miami-Dade Police Department patrol car collided with a sports utility vehicle on Monday at Ives Dairy Road in Aventura.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Police Department patrol car crashed on Monday morning at Miami-Dade Couty’s Ives Estates-Aventura area.

The patrol car collided with a navy blue sports utility vehicle at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and the Interstate 95′s northbound exit ramp and southbound entrance ramp.

A white van that suffered left-side frontal damage was parked on the side of the Ives Dairy Road’s eastbound lanes over I-95 — near the scene of the crash.

Police officers responded to a crash involving a police officer and a civilian at about 10 a.m., according to MDPD’s 11:30 a.m. update.

This is a developing story.

