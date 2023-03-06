New York’s Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to $1.5M fraud involving Miami luxury apartment, prosecutors say

Danielle Miller, whose criminal history includes arrests in New York and Sarasota, Fla., pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday, prosecutors announced.

MIAMI – Danielle “Dani” Miller regularly used social media to flash Prada, Fendi, Dior, Valentino, Louboutin, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, and other symbols of her extravagant lifestyle.

Miller, 33, purported to be flashing old New York money when she showed off private jets, a Rolls-Royce, and a Porsche — all while living in a Miami luxury apartment with a Biscayne Bay view, according to prosecutors.

It turns out that what her tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok really saw was all part of a fake façade funded by the former Pepperdine law school student’s scams, according to federal prosecutors.

Miller, the daughter of the former president of the New York State Bar Association, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in federal court, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors accused her of getting her hands on over $1.5 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from 2020 to 2021 from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“I more so consider myself a con artist than anything,” Miller told The New York Magazine. “You know how they have that saying that you can sell ice to an Eskimo? If there’s something that I want, I’m getting it.”

The Homeland Security Investigations in Miami assisted in the case. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled her sentencing for June 27, 2023. She faces up to 20 years in prison.