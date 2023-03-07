Louis Vuitton to take over Perez Art Museum Miami’s terrace

A model wears a creation for the Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

MIAMI – Louis Vuitton is preparing to take over the Perez Art Museum Miami’s elevated terrace, facing Biscayne Bay.

The French luxury fashion house plans to host an invitation-only trunk show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on March 14, to feature Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2023 women’s collection.

Ghesquière unveiled the collection for the first time on Oct. 4 at the Louvre in Paris with a play on proportions and textures that included oversized zippers and buttons and black lace and leather.

The show also included the S-Lock XL handbag with oversized rivets and an emerald green ruffle trim top with a boxy silhouette.

For more information about the collection, visit the LV three-story store at 140 NE 39 St., in the Miami Design District.

