Suspected bait dogs cared for after rescuers find them covered in wounds

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Several dogs that were found dumped and abused were rescued, but they still have a long road to recovery.

Animal advocates say the dogs were clearly being used as bait in dog fights. They are now being treated for their injuries.

One of them in particular, named “Atlas,” is in really bad shape.

“I’m guessing he was dumped, he’s emancipated, he’s so sweet, he was licking my hand,” said Dana with South Florida Cat and Kittens.

The animal rescues that are stepping in to help the dogs have filed a police report with the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Pompano Beach.

The dogs are covered in what appear to be bite marks, leaving deep wounds and gashes.

Atlas was found by an animal advocate a few days ago near Powerline and Greens Roads in Pompano Beach. He was rushed to Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital in Miami where he is currently being cared for.

Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue says other possible bait dogs have recently been found in the same area.

“Just five minutes away from where Atlas was found, the day after, were two more in similar condition,” she said. “There’s no words for what people can do to innocent animals.”

Added Dana: “He has endured so much and I really hope that letting people be aware of cruelty that does go on, that if you see something, say something…please take a photo or a video.”

So far iHeart Animal Rescue has been footing the ball for all of Atlas’ medical needs, which to date has run over $4,500. Anyone who would like to donate and help can click here.