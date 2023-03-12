Police investigating reported vandalism at Miami City Cemetery

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating reports of vandals striking at Miami-Dade County’s oldest cemetery.

City of Miami police officers were seen at the Miami City Cemetery located at 1800 NE 2nd Ave.

Officers were called to the cemetery following reports of someone vandalizing at least one gravesite.

Photos sent to Local 10 News showed what appeared to be a grave that had been dug up with the crypt opened.

The cemetery is historic, with several of the city’s pioneers buried there, including Julia Tuttle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.