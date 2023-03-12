Police perimeter set up near Golden Glades as officers searched for armed robber

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police officers were on the hunt Sunday for an armed robber.
Officers set up a perimeter near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 151st Street as they searched for the subject.
A police helicopter also joined the search over the Golden Glades interchange early Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said they had multiple subjects in custody shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Police have yet to provide any information about the suspects or what they were accused of stealing.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.