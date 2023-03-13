Shooting of Miami-Dade detective related to probe into corruption at jails, source says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics detective was shot last week. It was a close call. The bullet grazed his head and he was able to go home to recover. He was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption at state and federal jails, a source familiar with the investigation said on Monday.

Steve Gallon IV, the son of Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III, was accused of shooting at the detective after getting a call from Atiba Moore warning him that an undercover detective was trailing his vehicle, police said.

Gallon IV attempted to lose the officer, speeding several times around the block, and eventually just slammed on the brakes, so the officer crashed into the back of his vehicle, and Gallon fired at him, police said.

“Unfortunately, it is the society we live in, but it is not going to stop us,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said after the shooting. “We are going to keep moving forward because we have a sworn oath to protect our community.”

Gallon is now facing charges of attempted second-degree murder of a police officer and Moore is facing one charge of soliciting murder. Three others were arrested for allegedly helping Gallon to hide from police.

While Gallon and Moore were facing charges for crimes in Miami-Dade County, deputies were holding him at the Broward County main jail. Miami-Dade County corrections did not explain why.