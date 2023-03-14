State may revoke downtown Miami hotel’s liquor license over drag show

MIAMI – The Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami could soon be cut dry over a drag show.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has moved to suspend the hotel’s liquor license, Local 10 News learned Tuesday.

The DeSantis administration claims that the Hyatt Regency Miami, located adjacent to the James L. Knight Center, hosted a highly sexualized drag show with children present, and they say that violates an existing Florida statute.

The decision comes after the hotel hosted an event titled “A Drag Queen Christmas” on Dec. 27.

In a 17-page complaint, the state agency accuses the business of allowing children into the event.

When Tallahassee became aware of the pending show, officials sent a letter warning that “sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance.”

While event organizers then changed the information online, recommending it only for adults, minors accompanied by adults were still allowed to attend.

The complaint alleges that children witnessed “performers forcibly penetrating or rubbing their exposed prosthetic female breasts against the faces or oral cavities of audience members.”

Also, it claims traditional Christmas songs were “altered and sexualized during the show.”

When reached for comment, DeSantis’ office said, in part: “On December 27, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) warned the Hyatt Regency Miami against hosting a sexually explicit show with children present. The venue proceeded with their plans(.)”

Hyatt responded to Local 10 News’ request for comment, saying they only run concessions at the center, not ticketing, adding that they, “confirm the hotel’s liquor license remains in effect and has not been revoked. We are reviewing this complaint and will address the situation directly. "

The DeSantis Administration filed a similar complaint last august against the R House in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood for a drag queen bunch with children present. For now that restaurant also continues serving alcohol.

State regulators will now look further look into the complaint against the Hyatt.

The hotel will have the chance to appeal, and during that process they will maintain their liquor license.

