Body camera video shows officers saving toddler from submerged car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released body camera video shows the rescue of a 3-year-old boy who was trapped in a submerged vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene in southwest Miami-Dade where a car plunged into a canal near Southwest 232nd Street and 127th Avenue during the afternoon of Feb. 27.

One officer quickly jumped into the murky water and found the child stuck in his car seat. He had to go under multiple times before being able to get to the boy.

The boy was eventually pulled out of the car and brought to safety where first responders immediately began performing CPR.

Eventually, the child started breathing again and he was rushed to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.

“When the baby started crying I started crying too, because it was the best cry I’ve ever heard in my life,” Officer Emmanuel Walton III said.

“My sergeant literally grabbed me and said, ‘You need to come over here now,’ and then he swung the door open and said, ‘You guys did that,’ and we saw the baby crying,” Officer Julian Reyes said.

Everyone else inside the vehicle made it out OK, authorities said.