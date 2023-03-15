BSO seeks man caught on video prowling Cooper City neighborhood, later stealing Range Rover

Deputies are looking for a man caught on camera snooping around a house and later stealing an SUV in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Neighbors of the Montera Cascada Isles community in Cooper City are asking for the public’s help finding a car thief.

Dressed in a hooded sweater, he seen lurking around the neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

“Over here there were jumper cables that we have that (are) battery operated, and they were thrown in the bushes, and I texted my husband and asked him ‘what’s wrong with this?’ and he got nervous about it, so he looked at his phone camera,” resident Kristin Bobineaux said.

That camera captured the man prowling around Bobineaux’s home. She says he then used the garage door opener from their vehicle to get inside.

“I felt extremely violated,” she said. “(It’s) very scary. I do have a daughter, I have dogs, and it was very very scary.”

He rummaged around, she said, but she doesn’t believe he took anything. What he was after, they believe, was a vehicle.

The man later found a vehicle he could access: a Range Rover down the street.

He later drove it away.

Neighbors in this gated community are now urging others to never leave keys or other valuables in their vehicles, whether they’re in a gated community or not.

“Whether you have a gated community or not, somebody can hope a fence and come in and leave with what they want, and it looks like that’s what they did,” Bobineaux said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.