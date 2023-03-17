76º

Man shoots elderly woman in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left an elderly woman in critical condition.

The shooting was reported Friday in the area of 14460 W. Dixie Highway.

According to authorities, the subject is known to the victim, who is in her 70s.

Police said the two got into an argument, which led to the shooting.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

While authorities have identified the suspect, he still remains at large.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

