1 dead, 3 injured after crash caused by Broward driver in Palm Beach, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police officers announced on Monday that a person died after a 28-year-old man from Broward County who was speeding took a red light in Palm Beach County.

Duane Williamson, of Deerfield Beach, was driving a 2006 Audi station wagon when he caused the four-vehicle crash on Saturday in Boca Raton, police said.

Williamson was injured when he crashed into a driver and two passengers who were in a 2021 Honda Civic at the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Palmetto Park Road, police said.

The Honda Civic then collided with two other vehicles. The impact caused a passenger to be ejected from the Honda Civic and die on the street, according to Boca Raton detectives.

The two others on the Honda Civic were also injured. The passenger was treated at West Boca Medical center and the driver at Delray Medical Center, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Boca Raton Officer Adam Reisner at 561-620-6121.