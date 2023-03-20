Elderly couple ambushed, shot while driving to Key West

An elderly couple has been hospitalized after they were shot in the middle of an intersection in Lehigh Acres.

The victims were on their way to Key West when a large crowd suddenly swarmed their truck and boat.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing the incident that happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

In the video, the driver can be seen trying to get away from the crowd when a man suddenly runs up to his window and opens fire.

Both victims were shot but managed to drive off before being taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities are calling it an unprovoked attack and are offering a $3,000 reward to find the people in the video.