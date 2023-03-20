Woman injured accuses man of raping her in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 24-year-old migrant who lives in New York was facing charges on Monday in Broward County after a woman he had allegedly known for years accused him of raping her.

County records show Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were holding the suspect, Fabio Ramos, on Monday afternoon at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach.

Hollywood Detective Thomas McGuire reported the woman, who fought back and managed to escape, suffered bruising and scratches on her throat, wrist, and forearms and she had “popped blood vessels” in her eyes.

Police officers responded on Saturday to an Airbnb house near the intersection of Raleigh Street and North 78 Avenue, in Hollywood, and arrested Ramos, of Queens, according to the arrest report.

Ramos was also injured and appeared to be intoxicated, so police officers took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, according to McGuire’s report.

The woman told Hollywood police officers that she had met Ramos when they had worked together in New York and she was romantically involved with him when she moved to North Carolina, according to police.

Ramos, who has an immigration hold, was facing charges of sexual battery with a weapon and domestic battery by strangulation, BSO records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

.