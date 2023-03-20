Inspectors find live maggots at Taco Bell in South Florida

This is a Google Maps street view of the Taco Bell at 2250 South University Drive in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Below is a list of places inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida that were ordered shut or had a roach, rodent and or fly issue.

Some places were ordered shut, others were warned and require a follow up inspection.

The Department has discretion on who is ordered shut and who is not and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection .

Again, as in weeks past, no food establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week.

***TACO BELL

2250 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/16/23

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 100 live maggots or more in standing water on floor moving around at cook line next to nacho chip holder.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 1 dead fly on soda machine shelf in dining room area Observed 4 dead flies beside soda machine in dining room Operator started cleaning up area in dining room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach in dining room at front counter next to POS station. Operator cleaned up dead roach.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation at drive thru area. Operator had employee put hair net on.”

“Observed Employee drinking from an un-enclosed beverage container in a food preparation cook line /clean dishware area and the container does not have a dispensing mechanism to prevent hand contact with lip contact area of drink container.”

“Employee at bathroom used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands upon returning to employee area. Observed employee return to work station from restroom and engaged in beverage preparation without washing hands. Inspector coached employee and had employee wash hands and wear gloves. Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in beverage preparation without washing hands.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***JOADIS GROCERY AND RESTAURANT

3595 SW 46TH AVENUE

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/17/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Droppings found in billiards room #2 which is not in use per operator, located next to restroom rear of establishment. Billiard room is away from kitchen. Approximately 20 rodent droppings on top #1 billiard table and inside pockets Approximately 30 rodent droppings on top #2 billiard table and inside pockets. 4 rodent droppings in the corner next to exit door in billiards room #2. 3 rodent droppings underneath billiard table in room #2. Approximately 50 rodent droppings inside closet under ac unit in billiard room #2. Approximately 10 droppings under ac unit inside closet #2 located next to entrance to # 2 billiard room. 12 rodent droppings in DJ room which is not in use per operator, located opposite Ac unit closet near entrance to billiard room #2. Operator started cleaning and sanitizing during inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Frozen raw chicken thawing in standing water inside 3 compartment sink in kitchen. Operator placed under cold running water.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken stored over raw beef inside walk in cooler #2 in storage room. Operator moved raw chicken to lower shelf and stored correctly.” Repeat Violation.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair in maintenance equipment room behind kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

***FRATELLI’S PIZZA, PASTA & VINO

3992 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/14/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 15 + live roaches inside of wheel and surrounding area of cook line flip top cooler.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 30+ live small insects at prep table area in kitchen in front of cook line. Observed landing on boxes of wrapped single service items, empty pizza boxes, paper to go bags, and pizza display stand. Observed approximately 5 live small flying insects at hand wash sink located next to prep table Observed 3 live small flying insects and storage rack next to back door. Observed landing in pizza boxes and boxes of wrapped single service items.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach observed next to back door. Operator removed, cleaned and sanitized.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1 door glass on cook line: cooked pasta (50°F-54°F); cooked chicken wings (50°F-52°F); fresh mozzarella (50°F); blue cheese crumbles (54°F) employee states items were prepared on a previous day. Employee states items have been in unit since 11am. Monitored unit with no changes in temperature.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed at cook line hand wash sink.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired 12-1-22 Operator states it was renewed at time of inspection.”

***PALETERIA MICHOACAN

667 DIXIE HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/16/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Five live roaches in rice container at prep area. Two live roaches in empty igloo cooler at prep area. Roaches killed and rice discarded.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Five live roaches inside rice container.”

“Food being prepared outside. Establishment Cooking chicharron outside . No overhead protection.”

***LOS BOCADOS

7031 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

PARKLAND

ORDERED SHUT 3/17/23

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed backup from floor drains on cook line and in front of cook line when hand wash sinks, dish area sink, ware washing machine are running.”

“Evidence of mop/cleaning wastewater dumped onto ground. Observed employee dump mop water from drains onto ground outside back door, discussed with operator. Operator discussed with employee.”

***BENTO DAVIE

2260 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DR.

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/16/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/17/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 103 live flies counted by inspector and operator on walls from bathroom to front dining room on left side of building . Observed 7 live flies on walls above beverage station with carry out utensils for guests. Observed approximately 10 live flies flying around dining room over guests eating in dining room. Observed 2 live flies over poke bowl station at front area. Observed 3 live flies on ceiling at poke bowl and sushi station. Observed 3 live flies on clean sanitized pans located at dish area next to dry storage area and 3 compartment sink. Observed 1 live fly on hand washing sink at dish area. Observed 1 live fly on cutting board while in use for making poke bowl at poke station at front counter.”

“Observed Server handled bussed soiled dishes or utensils from tables and then returned to making beverages , served food, without washing hands. Operator had employees wash hands.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed eggs stored over cooked broth in reach in cooler at cook line. Operator removed and stored correctly.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. Observed chicken cooked from 11 started cooling point 135 at 12 pm per operator not cooled to 70°F within 2 hours. 84-55F) Temperature taken at 3:30pm.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed handle of scoop directly touching rice and cooked chicken in kitchen area. Operator removed handle and stored correctly.”

“Observed Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Operator started taking apart machine to clean.”

***TAVERNA EVIA

1933 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION DATE 3/14/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roaches on floor at bar area- operator killed and removed roach and sanitized area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches in out of service small ice machine in kitchen- operator discarded ice machine and removed all roaches. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches by tall warming unit by cook line- operator removed all roaches and sanitized area. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches on floor by bar area- operator removed all roaches and sanitized area.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. By dining room storage area.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. At walk in cooler - ox tail made Monday- not date marked.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. At walk in freezer- raw crab legs stored in nonfood grade plastic/ to-go bag- operator removed.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At reach in cooler by cook line - raw calamari over cooked gyro meat in reach in cooler- operator moved calamari to lower shelf.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Hand wash sink by cooling blocked by ladder- operator removed. Hand wash sink by three compartment sink blocked by cleaning supplies- operator removed. Hand wash sink by prep area - blocked by bucket.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

10400 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 3/14/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly on nozzle of frozen drink machine at bar area. Observed 2 live flies flying around dump sink located beneath frozen drink dispenser. Observed 2 live flies flying over uncovered ice at ice bin. Observed 1 live fly on container which is used to fruits, pineapple, strawberry, oranges, located at bar area. Observed 2 live flies flying around bar area not landing on anything. Observed 1 live fly on citrus mix bottle located on shelf in front of ice bin machine. Observed 4 live flies on wall over shelves storing food tray shelves used to transport food to guests. Observed live fly around expediting, appetizing station at cook line. It landing on anything. Observed 2 live flies at dish room area located next to cook line fry station flying around not landing on anything. Observe 1 live fly flying off mixer at back prep area. Observed 1 live fly on clean sanitized shelf with cleaned sanitized container at prep area. Observed 2 or more live flies on shelf with unsealed to go containers , potatoes Observed approximately 10 0r more live flies at mop sink area in the back entrance door in front of beer cooler. Observed approximately 8 or more flies on unsealed catering pans in dry storage area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed Accumulation of mold like substance around soda bar nozzle at bar area. Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.located Observed soda machine nozzles at server area with mold like substance.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 1 dead fly in alcohol bottle holders at bar area. Observed 2 or more dead flies at dump sink at bar area.. Observed 1 dead fly at hand washing sink at ledge.”

“Observed Dish machine chlorine sanitizer at bar area not at proper minimum strength. Machine at 0 ppm. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly.”

“Observed Wiping cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in a bar area, cook line area, triple sink area above sink and surface at 781 ppm that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed heavy mold build up on interior sliding door of mug cooler holder at bar area.”

“Observed Accumulation of mold like substance in Reach-in cooler doors, gaskets storing sealed alcohol/ at bar area.”

***TUCKER DUKE’S LUNCHBOX

1101 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 3/14/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 4 live small insects landing on washed wares, bar top, bus bins at bar. Observed 2 live small flying insects landing on clean wares in ware washing area. Observed 2 live small flying insects in kitchen area not landing Observed approximately 10 live small flying insects landing on outdoor tables. Observed 150+ live small flying insects in dumpster area outside in close proximity to back door of establishment. This area is a shared dumpster space. Observed live small flying insects on ground at threshold of back door.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee clean up raw chicken on top of chest freezer after preparation with dry wiping cloth. Then proceed to put clean cutting board on top of chest freezer and prepare ready to eat foods. Instructed operator to sanitize area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw bacon stored above ready to eat foods on speed rack in walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. sauerkraut (58°F); chutney containing cooked onions (58°F-60°F) being held at room temperature. Operator states items have been out for 1 hour and moved to reach in freezer to quick chill hard boiled eggs (64°F); feta cheese (67°F); coleslaw (59°F) located in cook line flip top cooler. Operator states unit is not functioning. Operator states items were placed in unit 2 hours ago. Operator discarded items. Repeat Violation.”

“Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area. Observed employee eating/drinking in kitchen area.”

“Garbage not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make the garbage inaccessible to insects and rodents. Observed buildup of bagged garbage on ground in dumpster area.”

“Reach-in cooler interior has accumulation of soil residues. observed at cook line coolers.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed employee exit building after working with raw chicken to discard trash. Then return to building, changed gloves but did not wash hands and begin working with ready to eat food.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Repeat Violation.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

***TACOS TACOS PIZZA PIZZA

2021 PEMBROKE ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION DATE 3/13/23

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen prep sink at 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 12 live flying insects landing on bags of cooked chicken and sausage. Chicken and sausage was inside food grade bags.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Main kitchen- observed employee clean grill with gloves and continue dice peppers at prep table no hand wash.”

***EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS IV.

246 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 3/14/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach observed on wall next to back door and walk in cooler door to the left of cook line. Operator removed, cleaned and sanitized area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on ground under chest freezer next to back door and walk in cooler to the left of cook line. Operator removed, cleaned and sanitized area.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Hood filters soiled.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shell eggs stored above cut tomatoes in cook line flip top.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1 door glass in dry storage: flan (57°F); tres leches (57°F); cuatro leches (58°F); whipped cream (58°F). Monitored unit for approximately 20 minutes with no changes in temperature. Operator states items have been in unit overnight. Unknown time out of temperature.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”