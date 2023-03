FBI agents are searching for a bank robber who stole about $11,000 from an ATM at Centennial Bank in Davie.

They released images of the robber who ran 16 transactions at an ATM at Centennial Bank, at 2205 S. University Dr., in Promenade West.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

