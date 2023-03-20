Police seek man suspected of shooting elderly woman in northeast Miami-Dade

Authorities are searching for the man who they said opened fire on a grandmother outside of a Miami-Dade business.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the man who they said opened fire on a grandmother outside of a Miami-Dade business.

Officers are looking for 25-year-old Rosendo Enrique Rivero.

Wherever he is, he should be pretty hard to miss. Rivero is 6-foot-6 and weighs more than 200 lbs. He also has a history of run-ins with law enforcement.

Local 10 News sources said Rivero was once in relationship with the victim’s granddaughter, but they split up some time ago.

On Friday, police say Rivero made his way to his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother’s boutique near 143rd Street and Dixie Highway in northeast Miami-Dade.

The victim was behind the counter when Rivero walked in.

Police said there was some sort of confrontation with Rivero, who then shot the woman at point-blank range.

Sky 10 was over head as she was wheeled to a medical helicopter.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Rivero hasn’t been seen since, and witnesses said he didn’t show up to the boutique alone.

One witness told Local 10 News there were four people inside Rivero’s car, and they all had ski masks on.

On Monday, two woman showed up at the boutique with keys and made their way inside.

They did not want to speak with Local 10 News but took photos inside and started to clean up the bloody scene left behind.

Anyone with information on Rivero’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.