Broward mother accused of leaving young kids home alone to have dinner with boyfriend

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman from Lauderhill was arrested Tuesday after being accused of leaving her two young children at home by themselves while she went out to dinner with a boyfriend.

According to her arrest affidavit, Louis left her 1-year-old and 4-year-old children in her house Tuesday night between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 11:49 p.m.

Authorities said Lauderhill road patrol officers responded to a noise complaint at the home.

Lauderhill police said upon arrival, they knocked on the front door which was answered by a 4-year-old girl.

According to investigators, the 4-year-old girl told police that she was home alone with her 1-year-old sister.

Police said they attempted to locate a parent or caregiver for three hours until Louis and her live-in boyfriend arrived at the home.

Louis told detectives that she was at home with her two children until she was called on the phone by her boyfriend who requested that she come to the parking lot to provide him with money to get dinner for the family, authorities said.

Detectives said Louis walked outside to give him money so that he could get food.

Although police said that it was unclear if Louis left the complex with her boyfriend, they confirmed that she was seen walking from the stairwell to the apartment with him at 11:49 p.m., leaving the home unattended for over three hours.

After searching the apartment, police said they found the bathtub water running hot which was noted as a potential hazard.

Louis was taken into custody and later transported to Broward County Main Jail for processing.