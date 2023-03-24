Company recalls frozen chicken nuggets due to possible wood contamination

Some plant-based chicken nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with wood.

Impossible Foods says small pieces of wood were found in packages of their frozen Impossible Chicken Nuggets and Impossible Wild Nuggets.

The issue originated with a co-manufacturer between October and November of last year.

Impossible Foods says a low number of packages were affected, but the wood poses a choking and injury risk.

“Even though only one chicken nuggets SKU presented issues, we made the decision to recall all of the products produced on that production line between October 20 and November 23, 2022 out of an abundance of caution,” the company said on its website.

If you purchased the nuggets, you can click here to find the SKU numbers and lot numbers covered by the recall.

Consumers are advised to throw out all products affected by the recall and can click here to request a coupon for a future purchase.