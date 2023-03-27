Hialeah man faces charges after shooting outside of Baru Doral Resto-Bar

DORAL, Fla. – About 30 minutes after Baru Doral Resto-Bar closed early Sunday morning, two men had a disagreement that ended with bloodshed.

Henry Sepulveda walked up to a blue Toyota, took out a gun, and returned to punch his adversary — who fought back until Sepulveda shot him in the abdomen, witnesses told police.

“I told you, you were going to die,” Sepulveda said — before he shouted an anti-gay slur — and turned to point the gun at one of the witnesses while saying, “I will shoot you too,” according to witness video.

The witness told police Sepulveda, 54, tried to take his phone away. The victim had walked up to a nearby car and collapsed when police officers found him on the floor bleeding at about 5:30 a.m., on Sunday, at Baru, at 11402 NW 41 St., in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to the arrest report. Sepulveda surrendered to police officers Sunday afternoon at Southeast Ninth Court and Eighth Street in Hialeah, records show.

Once at the Doral Police Department station, Sepulveda confessed to the crime and said he had retrieved the gun because he was afraid for his safety, according to the arrest report.

Sepulveda is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, and attempted robbery.