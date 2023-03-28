Man arrested on stalking charge after South Miami break-in attempt, police say

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police arrested a 42-year-old man Monday on a stalking charge after they say he harassed victims through text messages and phone calls — then tried to break into their home.

According to a police report, police responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court after receiving reports of a masked man trying to break into a home just before 7 p.m.

Police said the homeowner confronted him and the suspect fled in a white SUV, which police pulled over soon after.

That suspect was identified as Fasheng Qiu. He’s listed in the arrest report as being homeless in the Miami area, but with a permanent address in San Jose, California.

The victims told officers that Qiu had sent harassing text messages and had made harassing phone calls, police said. They also said two of their vehicles had been set on fire over the past two weeks.

During an interview, Qiu admitted to knowing one of the victims for about a year and made a number of confessions, according police. Those confessions were redacted in the arrest report.

He did not, however, admit to burning any of the cars, the report states.

Qiu, a Chinese national, was charged with aggravated stalking, a third-degree felony.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.